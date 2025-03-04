Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Citigroup Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

