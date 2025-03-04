Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) : This business process services provider to the public sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.73, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

