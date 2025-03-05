Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

BayCom Corp (BCML - Free Report) : This bank holding company for United Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

BayCom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

