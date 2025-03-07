Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) : This engineered and sustainable packaging products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company price-consensus-chart | Sonoco Products Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Sonoco Products Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sonoco Products Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sonoco Products Company dividend-yield-ttm | Sonoco Products Company Quote

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hancock Whitney Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hancock Whitney Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sonoco Products Company (SON) - free report >>

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - free report >>

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) - free report >>

Published in

finance