Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:
Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) : This engineered and sustainable packaging products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
