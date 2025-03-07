Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson’s shares gained 6.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii’s shares gained 8.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


