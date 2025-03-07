See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Matson’s shares gained 6.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank of Hawaii’s shares gained 8.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.