Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation Price and Consensus
First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote
First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.46, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Community Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
First Community Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.27, compared with 21.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.62, compared with 21.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.