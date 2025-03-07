Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.46, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.27, compared with 21.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.62, compared with 21.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


