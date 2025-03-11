We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) : This engineered filtration and fluid control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This marine retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This natural and organic grocery retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.