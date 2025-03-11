Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) : This engineered filtration and fluid control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This marine retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This natural and organic grocery retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) - free report >>

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance industrial-products