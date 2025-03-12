We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
HBT Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price and Consensus
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania price-consensus-chart | Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Quote
AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) : This aviation aftermarket services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.
AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus
AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote
Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote
