New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) : This aviation aftermarket services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


