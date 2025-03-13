We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BKV Corporation (BKV - Free Report) : This natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.3% over the last 60 days.
ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) : This industrial filtration and fluid control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.