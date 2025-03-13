Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BKV Corporation (BKV - Free Report) : This natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.3% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) : This industrial filtration and fluid control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

