Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 2.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


