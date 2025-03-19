We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AerSale (ASLE - Free Report) : This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.
AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus
AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote
RF Industries (RFIL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 day.
RF Industries, Ltd. Price and Consensus
RF Industries, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RF Industries, Ltd. Quote
PRA Group (PRAA - Free Report) : This global financial and business services company which serves in the Americas, Australia and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
Mattel (MAT - Free Report) : This company which is the world’s largest manufacturer of toys, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Mattel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mattel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mattel, Inc. Quote
Alerus Financial (ALRS - Free Report) : This financial services company which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Alerus Financial Price and Consensus
Alerus Financial price-consensus-chart | Alerus Financial Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.