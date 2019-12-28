Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus
Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
Apollo Investment's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price
Apollo Investment Corporation price | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote
Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>