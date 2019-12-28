Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Investment's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

