Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This provider of kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 3.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This provider of kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 3.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Malibu Boats, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>