Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.91 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) : This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price and Consensus
American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus
Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Office Depot, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.91 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) : This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price and Consensus
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price-consensus-chart | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote
American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company pe-ratio-ttm | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus
Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote
Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Office Depot, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Office Depot, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Office Depot, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>