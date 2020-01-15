Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS - Free Report) : This water-as-a-service solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
AquaVenture’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
CyberOptics’ shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS - Free Report) : This water-as-a-service solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. Quote
AquaVenture’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. Price
AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. price | AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price
Capital Product Partners L.P. price | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
CyberOptics Corporation Price and Consensus
CyberOptics Corporation price-consensus-chart | CyberOptics Corporation Quote
CyberOptics’ shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CyberOptics Corporation Price
CyberOptics Corporation price | CyberOptics Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>