Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This provider of advertising solutions to brands, agencies and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in natural resources business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
ManTech International Corporation (MANT - Free Report) : This provider of technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community as well as federal civilian agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
ManTech International Corporation Price and Consensus
LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG - Free Report) : This provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
LHC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This provider of advertising solutions to brands, agencies and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in natural resources business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus
BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
ManTech International Corporation (MANT - Free Report) : This provider of technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community as well as federal civilian agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
ManTech International Corporation Price and Consensus
ManTech International Corporation price-consensus-chart | ManTech International Corporation Quote
LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG - Free Report) : This provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
LHC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
LHC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LHC Group, Inc. Quote
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>