Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) :This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.80, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unique Fabricating, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unique Fabricating, Inc. Quote

Unique Fabricating has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.53, compared with 35.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Unique Fabricating, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) - free report >>

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU) - free report >>

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - free report >>

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary finance