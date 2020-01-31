Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:
AC Immune SA (ACIU - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
AC Immune SA Price and Consensus
AC Immune's shares gained 8.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AC Immune SA Price
Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Agilysys’ shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Agilysys, Inc. Price
American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) : This provider of charge and credit payment card products as well as travel-related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
American Express Company Price and Consensus
American Express’ shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Express Company Price
