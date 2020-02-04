Back to top
The Impact of Coronavirus on Corporate Earnings
Including all of today’s results, we now have Q4 results for 228 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these 228 index members are down -0.5% from the same period last year on +2.3% higher revenues, with 71.4% beating EPS estimates and 67% beating revenue estimates.
This is better performance relative to what we have seen from the same group of companies in other recent periods.
Results from the Tech sector have been particularly positive, with impressive reports from Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and even Intel (INTC - Free Report) highlighting the favorable momentum in the sector’s results.
The comparison charts below put the sector’s Q4 top-line performance relative to what we had seen from the sector in the first three quarters of 2019.
For more details about the Q4 earnings season, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>> Earnings Outlook Improving
