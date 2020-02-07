Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX - Free Report) : This is a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG - Free Report) : This is an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Affiliated Managers Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

