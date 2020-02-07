Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Cimpressplc (CMPR - Free Report) : This company that provides various mass customization services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus

Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus

Cimpress N.V price-consensus-chart | Cimpress N.V Quote

Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cimpress N.V PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cimpress N.V PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cimpress N.V peg-ratio-ttm | Cimpress N.V Quote

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX - Free Report) : This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - free report >>

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Cimpress N.V (CMPR) - free report >>

Published in

airlines finance