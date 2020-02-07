Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Cimpressplc (CMPR - Free Report) : This company that provides various mass customization services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus
Cimpress N.V price-consensus-chart | Cimpress N.V Quote
Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cimpress N.V PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cimpress N.V peg-ratio-ttm | Cimpress N.V Quote
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX - Free Report) : This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus
SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
