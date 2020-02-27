Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of optical and photonic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumentum has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) :This marketer of fresh, frozen, dry food and non-food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
US Foods has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 18.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that engages in homebuilding business, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 1.06, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
