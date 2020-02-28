New Strong Buy Stocks for February 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE - Free Report) : This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
