Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG - Free Report) : This provider of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, business users and information technology operations teams has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.
Datadog’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of seating systems and components for cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.1% over the last 60 days.
Adient’s shares gained 30.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
argenx’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This provider of casualty and property insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
