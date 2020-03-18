Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Atento S.A. (ATTO - Free Report) : This provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.2% over the last 60 days.
Atento has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.64, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This producer of starches and sweeteners has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.38, compared with 24.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM - Free Report) : This distributor of building products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Foundation Building Materials has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Financial USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Atento S.A. (ATTO - Free Report) : This provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.2% over the last 60 days.
Atento S.A. Price and Consensus
Atento S.A. price-consensus-chart | Atento S.A. Quote
Atento has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.64, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atento S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Atento S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Atento S.A. Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This producer of starches and sweeteners has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.38, compared with 24.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM - Free Report) : This distributor of building products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote
Foundation Building Materials has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Quote
Heartland Financial USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>