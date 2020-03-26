Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Summit Therapeutics PLC Price and Consensus

Summit Therapeutics PLC Price and Consensus

Summit Therapeutics PLC price-consensus-chart | Summit Therapeutics PLC Quote

Summit Therapeutics’ shares gained 47.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 24.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Summit Therapeutics PLC Price

Summit Therapeutics PLC Price

Summit Therapeutics PLC price | Summit Therapeutics PLC Quote

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This online discount retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vipshop Holdings’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited price | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

VAXART, INC. Price and Consensus

VAXART, INC. Price and Consensus

VAXART, INC. price-consensus-chart | VAXART, INC. Quote

Vaxart’s shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

VAXART, INC. Price

VAXART, INC. Price

VAXART, INC. price | VAXART, INC. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VAXART, INC. (VXRT) - free report >>

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) - free report >>

Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail