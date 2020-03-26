Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Summit Therapeutics’ shares gained 47.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 24.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This online discount retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop Holdings’ shares gained 19.1% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.
Vaxart’s shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
