New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus
Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA - Free Report) : This biotechnology companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Axcella Health Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR - Free Report) : This developer of therapies for neurological disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
CyberOptics Corporation Price and Consensus
