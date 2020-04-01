Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN - Free Report) : This investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that is known as an ingredients solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE - Free Report) : This international manufacturer of polymer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS - Free Report) : This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN - Free Report) : This investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Investment Corporation Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that is known as an ingredients solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE - Free Report) : This international manufacturer of polymer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Myers Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Myers Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS - Free Report) : This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>