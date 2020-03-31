Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
electroCore, Inc. (ECOR - Free Report) : This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.
electroCore’s shares gained 65.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Euronav’s shares gained 30.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This healthy grocery store has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) : This chain of grocery stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
