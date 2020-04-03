Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:
electroCore, Inc. (ECOR - Free Report) : This bioelectronic medicine company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.
electroCore’s shares gained 5.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX - Free Report) : This oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
CytomX Therapeutics’ shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This crude oil tankers operator has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
DHT’s shares gained 35% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Aytu BioScience’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
