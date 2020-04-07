Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This designer of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.50, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) : This provider of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity and project management services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.
Fluor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.94, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH - Free Report) : This provider of banking and financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Hilltop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
