Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.64 compared with 3.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of cement and its by-products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.76 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI - Free Report) : This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.64 compared with 3.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of cement and its by-products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.76 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI - Free Report) : This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Quote
Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>