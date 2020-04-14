Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA - Free Report) : This provider of a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM - Free Report) : This cloud services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Akamai Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Akamai Technologies has a PEG ratio of 1.58, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN - Free Report) : This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Huron Consulting has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) : This provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CoreLogic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) - free report >>

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) - free report >>

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-discretionary