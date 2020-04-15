Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:
Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote
Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Avid Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
Koninklijke Philips has a PEG ratio of 1.59, compared with 5.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. peg-ratio-ttm | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.73, compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Zynga Inc. (ZNGA - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Zynga Inc. Price and Consensus
Zynga Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zynga Inc. Quote
Zynga has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 2.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Zynga Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Zynga Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Zynga Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
