Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
General Mills, Inc. (GIS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.
General Mills, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Image: Bigstock
