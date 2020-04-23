Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This developer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.29 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Innoviva, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This provider of critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 90 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resideo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26 compared with 142.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) : This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.4% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Brick has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40 compared with 21.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI - Free Report) : This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.45 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Image: Bigstock
