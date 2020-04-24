Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL - Free Report) : This gene therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Quote
FirstEnergy Corp. (FE - Free Report) : This company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
FirstEnergy Corporation Price and Consensus
FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This company that provides a video-first communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE - Free Report) : This clinical stage medical therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc Price and Consensus
Pulse Biosciences, Inc price-consensus-chart | Pulse Biosciences, Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
