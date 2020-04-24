Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL - Free Report) : This gene therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE - Free Report) : This company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This company that provides a video-first communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.3% over the last 60 days.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE - Free Report) : This clinical stage medical therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

