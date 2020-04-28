Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) : This company that provides mobile communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Kaleyra, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kaleyra Inc price-consensus-chart | Kaleyra Inc. Quote
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX - Free Report) : This company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and Consensus
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Quote
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED - Free Report) : This commercial-stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65% over the last 60 days.
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
