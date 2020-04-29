Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:
Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) : This provider of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Chewy Inc. Price and Consensus
Chewy's shares gained 22.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chewy Inc. Price
General Mills, Inc. (GIS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
General Mills, Inc. Price and Consensus
General Mills’ shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Mills, Inc. Price
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA - Free Report) : This developer and distributor of games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones and tablets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus
Electronic Arts’ shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Electronic Arts Inc. Price
Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) : This food company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
Conagra’s shares gained 24% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conagra Brands Inc. Price
Image: Bigstock
