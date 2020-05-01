Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 30th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 8.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This company that engages in the electricity business carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
