Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.
BGC Partners, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BGC Partners, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
One Liberty Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
One Liberty Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | One Liberty Properties, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) : This operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.7%.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>