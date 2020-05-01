Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) : This company that engages in acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
Alamos Gold's shares gained 61.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alamos Gold Inc. Price
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX - Free Report) : This operator of an electronic trading platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
MarketAxess’ shares gained more than 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company Price and Consensus
Clorox’ shares gained 40.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Clorox Company Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
