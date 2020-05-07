Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation services to oil industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Teekay has a PEG ratio 0.81, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This writer of personal automobile insurance in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercury General has a PEG ratio 0.60, compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mercury General Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.41, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th
