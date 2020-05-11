Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Medifast, Inc. (MED - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) : This company that operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN - Free Report) : This company that provides conversational commerce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

