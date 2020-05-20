Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) : This company that is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM - Free Report) : This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS - Free Report) : This company that invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) : This leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) : This company that is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
The J. M. Smucker Company Price and Consensus
The J. M. Smucker Company price-consensus-chart | The J. M. Smucker Company Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM - Free Report) : This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS - Free Report) : This company that invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Price and Consensus
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. price-consensus-chart | IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Quote
Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) : This leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kopin Corporation Price and Consensus
Kopin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kopin Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>