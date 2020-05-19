Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Price and Consensus
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. price-consensus-chart | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. dividend-yield-ttm | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP - Free Report) : This company that stores and markets refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sprague Resources LP Price and Consensus
Sprague Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Sprague Resources LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.4%, compared with the industry average of 14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Sprague Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sprague Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sprague Resources LP Quote
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
