Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX - Free Report) : This provider of semiconductors packaging and testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.4%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.07%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.1%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

