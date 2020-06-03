Back to top
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT - Free Report) : This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) : This company that engages in providing information solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
RELX PLC Price and Consensus
RELX PLC price-consensus-chart | RELX PLC Quote
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus
Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote
RH (RH - Free Report) : This leading luxury retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
RH Price and Consensus
RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote
Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This company that produces and retails biofuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 90 days.
Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus
Zeons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zeons Corporation Quote
