Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This provider of a collaboration platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kopin’s shares gained 61.% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Medifast, Inc. (MED - Free Report) : This manufacturer of health and nutritional products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Medifast’s shares gained more than 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Golden Minerals Company (AUMN - Free Report) : This precious metals exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Golden Minerals Company’s shares gained more than 99.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This provider of a collaboration platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
Dropbox’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dropbox, Inc. Price
Dropbox, Inc. price | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kopin Corporation Price and Consensus
Kopin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kopin Corporation Quote
Kopin’s shares gained 61.% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kopin Corporation Price
Kopin Corporation price | Kopin Corporation Quote
Medifast, Inc. (MED - Free Report) : This manufacturer of health and nutritional products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
MEDIFAST INC Price and Consensus
MEDIFAST INC price-consensus-chart | MEDIFAST INC Quote
Medifast’s shares gained more than 38.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MEDIFAST INC Price
MEDIFAST INC price | MEDIFAST INC Quote
Golden Minerals Company (AUMN - Free Report) : This precious metals exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Golden Minerals Company Price and Consensus
Golden Minerals Company price-consensus-chart | Golden Minerals Company Quote
Golden Minerals Company’s shares gained more than 99.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Golden Minerals Company Price
Golden Minerals Company price | Golden Minerals Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>