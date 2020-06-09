Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This company operates colleges, institutions, and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
